Nuveen Short Duration
(NYSE:JSD)
12.6599
0.0399[0.32%]
Last update: 12:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.61 - 12.66
52 Week High/Low12.16 - 15.5
Open / Close12.63 / -
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 10.1M
Vol / Avg.85.4K / 57.7K
Mkt Cap127.7M
P/E9.56
50d Avg. Price13.35
Div / Yield1.04/8.23%
Payout Ratio78.64
EPS-
Total Float6.9M

Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD), Dividends

Nuveen Short Duration issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Short Duration generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.65%

Annual Dividend

$1.032

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Short Duration Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Nuveen Short Duration ($JSD) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.09

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD)?
A

The most current yield for Nuveen Short Duration (JSD) is 8.30% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

