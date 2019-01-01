VTB Bank (OTC:JSCVL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$227.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of VTB Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
VTB Bank Questions & Answers
When is VTB Bank (OTCPK:JSCVL) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for VTB Bank
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VTB Bank (OTCPK:JSCVL)?
There are no earnings for VTB Bank
What were VTB Bank’s (OTCPK:JSCVL) revenues?
There are no earnings for VTB Bank
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.