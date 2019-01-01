QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.35 - 39.06
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
82.9
Shares
214.9M
Outstanding
JSR Group has four reportable segments, digital solutions, life sciences, elastomers, and plastics. Semiconductor materials and life sciences are the growth drivers for the company, while elastomers produces the greatest amount of revenue. Elastomers consists of synthetic rubbers, thermoplastic elastomers, and emulsions. Plastics includes synthetic resins including ABS resins, AES resins, among others. Digital solutions consists of semiconductor materials, display materials, and edge computing, whereas the life sciences business covers research and diagnostic reagents, bioprocess materials, and contract services.


JSR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JSR (JSCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JSR (OTCPK: JSCPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JSR's (JSCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JSR.

Q

What is the target price for JSR (JSCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JSR

Q

Current Stock Price for JSR (JSCPF)?

A

The stock price for JSR (OTCPK: JSCPF) is $30.13 last updated Wed Jun 23 2021 19:36:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JSR (JSCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JSR.

Q

When is JSR (OTCPK:JSCPF) reporting earnings?

A

JSR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JSR (JSCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JSR.

Q

What sector and industry does JSR (JSCPF) operate in?

A

JSR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.