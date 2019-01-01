QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
2.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
74.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

IMine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMine (JRVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMine (OTCPK: JRVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IMine's (JRVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMine.

Q

What is the target price for IMine (JRVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMine

Q

Current Stock Price for IMine (JRVS)?

A

The stock price for IMine (OTCPK: JRVS) is $0.0321 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:47:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMine (JRVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMine.

Q

When is IMine (OTCPK:JRVS) reporting earnings?

A

IMine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMine (JRVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMine.

Q

What sector and industry does IMine (JRVS) operate in?

A

IMine is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.