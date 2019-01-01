ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Journey Energy
(OTCQX:JRNGF)
5.99
0.072[1.22%]
Last update: 12:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.88 - 6.22
52 Week High/Low0.76 - 6.17
Open / Close6.01 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 52.7M
Vol / Avg.188.2K / 287.2K
Mkt Cap315.8M
P/E3.5
50d Avg. Price4.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.28
Total Float-

Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF), Key Statistics

Journey Energy (OTC: JRNGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
335M
Trailing P/E
3.5
Forward P/E
5.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.74
Price / Book (mrq)
3.63
Price / EBITDA
2.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.93
Earnings Yield
28.54%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.63
Tangible Book value per share
1.63
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
252.6M
Total Assets
361.7M
Total Liabilities
252.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
7.1
Gross Margin
72.19%
Net Margin
30.03%
EBIT Margin
34.2%
EBITDA Margin
44.3%
Operating Margin
34.91%