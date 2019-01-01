ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Daiwa Securities Living
(OTCPK:JRHIF)
870.00
00
Last update: 12:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low870 - 870
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E26.98
50d Avg. Price870
Div / Yield33.81/3.89%
Payout Ratio102.92
EPS-
Total Float-

Daiwa Securities Living (OTC:JRHIF), Dividends

Daiwa Securities Living issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Daiwa Securities Living generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Daiwa Securities Living Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Daiwa Securities Living (JRHIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Living.

Q
What date did I need to own Daiwa Securities Living (JRHIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Living.

Q
How much per share is the next Daiwa Securities Living (JRHIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Living.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Daiwa Securities Living (OTCPK:JRHIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiwa Securities Living.

Browse dividends on all stocks.