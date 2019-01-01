QQQ
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp is a Japanese real estate investment trust that specialises in retail properties. The company principally generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets, clothing and accessory stores, cosmetic shops, general merchandise stores, and entertainment venues. The company's properties are located domestically in urban and suburban areas, with approximately half in the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area and the remaining in Osaka, Nagoya and surrounding areas, and other major cities.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Metropolitan Fund (JRFIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund (OTCPK: JRFIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Japan Metropolitan Fund's (JRFIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Metropolitan Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Metropolitan Fund (JRFIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Metropolitan Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Metropolitan Fund (JRFIF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Metropolitan Fund (OTCPK: JRFIF) is $1000 last updated Fri Jul 23 2021 14:39:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Metropolitan Fund (JRFIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Metropolitan Fund.

Q

When is Japan Metropolitan Fund (OTCPK:JRFIF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Metropolitan Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Metropolitan Fund (JRFIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Metropolitan Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Metropolitan Fund (JRFIF) operate in?

A

Japan Metropolitan Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.