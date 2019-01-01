|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund (OTCPK: JRFIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Japan Metropolitan Fund.
There is no analysis for Japan Metropolitan Fund
The stock price for Japan Metropolitan Fund (OTCPK: JRFIF) is $1000 last updated Fri Jul 23 2021 14:39:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Metropolitan Fund.
Japan Metropolitan Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Japan Metropolitan Fund.
Japan Metropolitan Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.