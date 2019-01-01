ñol

Japan Real Estate Invest
(OTCPK:JREIF)
4900.00
00
Last update: 3:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4900 - 6194.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E27.25
50d Avg. Price4900
Div / Yield177.69/3.63%
Payout Ratio96.87
EPS-
Total Float-

Japan Real Estate Invest (OTC:JREIF), Key Statistics

Japan Real Estate Invest (OTC: JREIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.8B
Trailing P/E
27.25
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
0.5
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
12.3
Price / Book (mrq)
1.71
Price / EBITDA
18.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
26.74
Earnings Yield
3.67%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2864.15
Tangible Book value per share
2828.37
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
487.1B
Total Assets
1T
Total Liabilities
487.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -