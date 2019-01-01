ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Japan Real Estate Invest
(OTCPK:JREIF)
4900.00
00
Last update: 3:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4900 - 6194.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E27.25
50d Avg. Price4900
Div / Yield177.69/3.63%
Payout Ratio96.87
EPS-
Total Float-

Japan Real Estate Invest (OTC:JREIF), Dividends

Japan Real Estate Invest issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Japan Real Estate Invest generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Japan Real Estate Invest Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Q
What date did I need to own Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Q
How much per share is the next Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Japan Real Estate Invest (OTCPK:JREIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Browse dividends on all stocks.