QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Japan Excellent Inc is a real estate investment trust. It mainly invests in office buildings located in major metropolitan areas and pursues to create a portfolio that produces stable growth of income by acquiring properties. The company's portfolio of assets is managed by Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Japan Excellent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Excellent (JPXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Excellent (OTCPK: JPXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Excellent's (JPXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Excellent.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Excellent (JPXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Excellent

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Excellent (JPXCF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Excellent (OTCPK: JPXCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Excellent (JPXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Excellent.

Q

When is Japan Excellent (OTCPK:JPXCF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Excellent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Excellent (JPXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Excellent.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Excellent (JPXCF) operate in?

A

Japan Excellent is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.