Japan Petroleum Exploration Co Ltd is a drilling and exploration company that specializes in the production of crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Majority of the company's revenue is derived from oil and gas fields in Japan, with additional production coming from various international positions. Japan Petroleum Exploration serves natural gas to electric power companies, local distribution companies, and various industrial users. It also supplies and sells crude oil to petroleum refiners and trading companies.

