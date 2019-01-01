ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Japan Petroleum
(OTCPK:JPTXF)
23.55
00
Last update: 12:26PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.42 - 24.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price22.38
Div / Yield1.08/4.58%
Payout Ratio-
EPS605.14
Total Float-

Japan Petroleum (OTC:JPTXF), Key Statistics

Japan Petroleum (OTC: JPTXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
262.1M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.66
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.67
Price / Book (mrq)
0.56
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-48.06%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.47
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
41.73
Tangible Book value per share
40.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
117.7B
Total Assets
449.4B
Total Liabilities
117.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
9.82
Gross Margin
16.51%
Net Margin
65.5%
EBIT Margin
88.26%
EBITDA Margin
88.26%
Operating Margin
3.99%