ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
The Japan Steel Works
(OTCPK:JPSWY)
12.40
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.52 - 18.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 147.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E23.82
50d Avg. Price12.87
Div / Yield0.18/1.44%
Payout Ratio29.21
EPS15.87
Total Float-

The Japan Steel Works (OTC:JPSWY), Key Statistics

The Japan Steel Works (OTC: JPSWY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.6B
Trailing P/E
23.82
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.16
Price / Book (mrq)
1.65
Price / EBITDA
15.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.51
Earnings Yield
4.2%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.73
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.52
Tangible Book value per share
7.42
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
186.7B
Total Assets
332.4B
Total Liabilities
186.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.02
Gross Margin
20.74%
Net Margin
4.18%
EBIT Margin
6.97%
EBITDA Margin
6.97%
Operating Margin
5.4%