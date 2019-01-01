The Japan Steel Works (OTC:JPSWY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The Japan Steel Works
The Japan Steel Works Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) was reported by Jefferies on May 26, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.42 expecting JPSWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -56.29% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) was provided by Jefferies, and The Japan Steel Works maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Japan Steel Works, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Japan Steel Works was filed on May 26, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $5.42. The current price The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) is trading at is $12.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.