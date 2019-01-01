ñol

The Japan Steel Works
(OTCPK:JPSWY)
12.40
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.52 - 18.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 147.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E23.82
50d Avg. Price12.87
Div / Yield0.18/1.44%
Payout Ratio29.21
EPS15.87
Total Float-

The Japan Steel Works (OTC:JPSWY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for The Japan Steel Works

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

The Japan Steel Works Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY)?
A

The latest price target for The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) was reported by Jefferies on May 26, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.42 expecting JPSWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -56.29% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) was provided by Jefferies, and The Japan Steel Works maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Japan Steel Works, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Japan Steel Works was filed on May 26, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2016.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.50 to $5.42. The current price The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) is trading at is $12.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

