Japan Post Insurance
(OTCPK:JPPIF)
16.24
00
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.02 - 18.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 399.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E6.13
50d Avg. Price16.24
Div / Yield0.71/4.36%
Payout Ratio13.05
EPS97.13
Total Float-

Japan Post Insurance (OTC:JPPIF), Key Statistics

Japan Post Insurance (OTC: JPPIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.7B
Trailing P/E
6.13
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.27
Price / Book (mrq)
0.32
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
16.32%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
51.14
Tangible Book value per share
49.4
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
64.6T
Total Assets
67.2T
Total Liabilities
64.6T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.1
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
4.75%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -