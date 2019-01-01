ñol

Japan Post Holdings
(OTCPK:JPPHY)
7.25
00
Last update: 3:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.7 - 9.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.7K
Mkt Cap26.5B
P/E8.42
50d Avg. Price7.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio44.66
EPS36.79
Total Float-

Japan Post Holdings (OTC:JPPHY), Key Statistics

Japan Post Holdings (OTC: JPPHY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.42
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.32
Price / Book (mrq)
0.26
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.88%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.11
Tangible Book value per share
27.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
285.1T
Total Assets
301.1T
Total Liabilities
285.1T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.34
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
5.01%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -