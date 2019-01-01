Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of money-handling and amusement center machines. The company operates through four segments. Its Global gaming segment includes the trade of bill validators, recyclers, and printers for casinos and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Overseas commercial segment consists of the sale of machines to overseas financial, distribution and transportation markets. Its Domestic commercial segment comprises of marketing of bill recycler units coin dispensers and foreign currency exchange machines for domestic markets. The company's Equipment for amusement industry segment is involved in the provision of ball and medal lending machines for slot machines.