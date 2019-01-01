QQQ
Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (ARCA: JPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF's (JPN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN)?

A

The stock price for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (ARCA: JPN) is $30.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:35:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.

Q

When is Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (ARCA:JPN) reporting earnings?

A

Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN) operate in?

A

Xtrackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.