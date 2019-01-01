Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$11.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$70.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jupai Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Jupai Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) reporting earnings?
Jupai Hldgs (JP) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jupai Hldgs’s (NYSE:JP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $64.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.