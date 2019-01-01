QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.4 - 15.6
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.35
Shares
381.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Joinn Laboratories (China) Co Ltd is a non-clinical contract research organization(CRO) focused on drug safety assessment. It operates in two segments: Non-clinical studies services, which includes drug safety assessment, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies, and pharmacology and efficacy studies; and Clinical trial & related services segment, which provides early-stage services such as clinical CRO services, co-managed phase I clinical research units, and bioanalytical services. Its geographical segments are China, the United States, and Other countries, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Joinn Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Joinn Laboratories (JOLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Joinn Laboratories (OTCPK: JOLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Joinn Laboratories's (JOLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Joinn Laboratories.

Q

What is the target price for Joinn Laboratories (JOLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Joinn Laboratories

Q

Current Stock Price for Joinn Laboratories (JOLCF)?

A

The stock price for Joinn Laboratories (OTCPK: JOLCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Joinn Laboratories (JOLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Joinn Laboratories.

Q

When is Joinn Laboratories (OTCPK:JOLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Joinn Laboratories does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Joinn Laboratories (JOLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Joinn Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Joinn Laboratories (JOLCF) operate in?

A

Joinn Laboratories is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.