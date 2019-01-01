QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JOFF Fintech Acquisition (JOFFW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ: JOFFW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JOFF Fintech Acquisition's (JOFFW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JOFF Fintech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for JOFF Fintech Acquisition (JOFFW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for JOFF Fintech Acquisition (JOFFW)?

A

The stock price for JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ: JOFFW) is $0.4074 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JOFF Fintech Acquisition (JOFFW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JOFF Fintech Acquisition.

Q

When is JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFFW) reporting earnings?

A

JOFF Fintech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JOFF Fintech Acquisition (JOFFW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JOFF Fintech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does JOFF Fintech Acquisition (JOFFW) operate in?

A

JOFF Fintech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.