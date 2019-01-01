QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Joey New York Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary distributes natural skincare and beauty products on wholesale and retail levels. It offers skincare treatments and beauty enhancements that are health conscious, effective and affordable under the Joey New York brand name. Geographically, it operates through the United States and its business is amplifying internationally due to the Increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetic products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Joey New York Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Joey New York (JOEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Joey New York (OTCEM: JOEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Joey New York's (JOEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Joey New York.

Q

What is the target price for Joey New York (JOEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Joey New York

Q

Current Stock Price for Joey New York (JOEY)?

A

The stock price for Joey New York (OTCEM: JOEY) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 17:23:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Joey New York (JOEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Joey New York.

Q

When is Joey New York (OTCEM:JOEY) reporting earnings?

A

Joey New York does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Joey New York (JOEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Joey New York.

Q

What sector and industry does Joey New York (JOEY) operate in?

A

Joey New York is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.