St. Joe
(NYSE:JOE)
48.56
-0.97[-1.96%]
Last update: 10:53AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low48.57 - 49.75
52 Week High/Low39.8 - 62.21
Open / Close49.72 / -
Float / Outstanding34.2M / 58.9M
Vol / Avg.41.4K / 219.2K
Mkt Cap2.9B
P/E34.16
50d Avg. Price53.81
Div / Yield0.4/0.81%
Payout Ratio23.45
EPS0.23
Total Float34.2M

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), Key Statistics

St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.2B
Trailing P/E
34.16
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
35.86
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
10.04
Price / Book (mrq)
4.73
Price / EBITDA
19.53
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
21.45
Earnings Yield
2.93%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.97
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.46
Tangible Book value per share
10.46
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
619.3M
Total Assets
1.3B
Total Liabilities
619.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
3.2
Gross Margin
47.64%
Net Margin
20.67%
EBIT Margin
34.9%
EBITDA Margin
42.64%
Operating Margin
31.18%