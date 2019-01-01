(JOBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$0.940
Quarterly Revenue
$211.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of using advanced sorting and filters.
undefined Questions & Answers
When is undefined (undefined:JOBS) reporting earnings?
(JOBS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for undefined (undefined:JOBS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.44.
What were undefined’s (undefined:JOBS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $99.3M, which beat the estimate of $93.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.