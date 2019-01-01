Jinhui Shipping (OTC:JNSTF), Key Statistics

ñol

Jinhui Shipping
(OTCPK:JNSTF)
1.70
00
Last update: 11:22AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.49 - 1.8
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 109.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.5K
Mkt Cap185.7M
P/E0.89
50d Avg. Price1.71
Div / Yield0.07/4.12%
Payout Ratio1.58
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
193M
Trailing P/E
0.89
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.26
Price / Book (mrq)
0.41
Price / EBITDA
0.89
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
0.92
Earnings Yield
111.94%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.13
Tangible Book value per share
4.13
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
121.5M
Total Assets
572.6M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.62
Gross Margin
18.9%
Net Margin
58.27%
EBIT Margin
59.55%
EBITDA Margin
59.55%
Operating Margin
31.28%