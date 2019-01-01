QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Joinn Laboratories (China) Co Ltd is a non-clinical contract research organization(CRO) focused on drug safety assessment. It operates in two segments: Non-clinical studies services, which includes drug safety assessment, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies, and pharmacology and efficacy studies; and Clinical trial & related services segment, which provides early-stage services such as clinical CRO services, co-managed phase I clinical research units, and bioanalytical services. Its geographical segments are China, the United States, and Other countries, of which the majority of its revenue comes from China.

