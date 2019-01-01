ñol

Johnson & Johnson
(NYSE:JNJ)
177.92
1.50[0.85%]
Day High/Low177.09 - 178.44
52 Week High/Low155.72 - 186.69
Open / Close177.49 / -
Float / Outstanding2.6B / 2.6B
Vol / Avg.647K / 7.7M
Mkt Cap468.2B
P/E23.78
50d Avg. Price179.2
Div / Yield4.52/2.56%
Payout Ratio57.14
EPS1.96
Total Float2.6B

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Key Statistics

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
467B
Trailing P/E
23.78
Forward P/E
17.21
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.02
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.46
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.97
Price / Book (mrq)
6.21
Price / EBITDA
16.48
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.33
Earnings Yield
4.21%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.39
Tangible Book value per share
-1.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
103.6B
Total Assets
178.4B
Total Liabilities
103.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.09
Gross Margin
67.57%
Net Margin
21.98%
EBIT Margin
27.44%
EBITDA Margin
27.44%
Operating Margin
27.44%