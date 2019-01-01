QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cuda Oil And Gas Inc is a Canada based company. The main activity of the company is oil and natural gas exploration, development and production in the Province of Alberta, Canada and in the State of Wyoming in the United States. It derives revenue from the sale of Crude oil, Natural gas and Natural gas liquids, of which a majority of revenue is earned from the sale of Crude oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cuda Oil And Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cuda Oil And Gas (JNEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cuda Oil And Gas (OTCEM: JNEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cuda Oil And Gas's (JNEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cuda Oil And Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Cuda Oil And Gas (JNEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cuda Oil And Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Cuda Oil And Gas (JNEXF)?

A

The stock price for Cuda Oil And Gas (OTCEM: JNEXF) is $0.0259 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 14:34:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cuda Oil And Gas (JNEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cuda Oil And Gas.

Q

When is Cuda Oil And Gas (OTCEM:JNEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Cuda Oil And Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cuda Oil And Gas (JNEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cuda Oil And Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Cuda Oil And Gas (JNEXF) operate in?

A

Cuda Oil And Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.