Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting JNCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 145.90% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Jounce Therapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jounce Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jounce Therapeutics was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $9.00. The current price Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) is trading at is $3.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
