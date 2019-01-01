|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (ARCA: JMOM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF.
There is no analysis for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
The stock price for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (ARCA: JMOM) is $40.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.
JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF.
JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.