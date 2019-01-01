ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nine Alliance Science
(OTCPK:JMKJ)
5.00
00
Last update: 9:38AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5 - 26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding155M / 225M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Nine Alliance Science (OTC:JMKJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nine Alliance Science reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nine Alliance Science using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nine Alliance Science Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nine Alliance Science (OTCPK:JMKJ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nine Alliance Science

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nine Alliance Science (OTCPK:JMKJ)?
A

There are no earnings for Nine Alliance Science

Q
What were Nine Alliance Science’s (OTCPK:JMKJ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nine Alliance Science

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.