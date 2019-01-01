QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 26
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
225M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nine Alliance Science & Technology Group is a start-up company based in the United States. It is engaged in the business of marketing and distributing ladies fashion handbags products. It focuses on ladies fashion handbags under forms, including designer ladies leather fashion handbags, colorful fashion lady cotton leisure shoulder handbags, eco bags, non-woven tote bags, shopping bags and casual bags. The company focuses on marketing its products through fashion trade shows.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nine Alliance Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nine Alliance Science (JMKJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nine Alliance Science (OTCPK: JMKJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nine Alliance Science's (JMKJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nine Alliance Science.

Q

What is the target price for Nine Alliance Science (JMKJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nine Alliance Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Nine Alliance Science (JMKJ)?

A

The stock price for Nine Alliance Science (OTCPK: JMKJ) is $5 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 13:38:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nine Alliance Science (JMKJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nine Alliance Science.

Q

When is Nine Alliance Science (OTCPK:JMKJ) reporting earnings?

A

Nine Alliance Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nine Alliance Science (JMKJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nine Alliance Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Nine Alliance Science (JMKJ) operate in?

A

Nine Alliance Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.