Jardine Matheson Hldgs
(OTCPK:JMHLY)
57.55
0.20[0.35%]
Last update: 9:33AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low57.55 - 57.55
52 Week High/Low50 - 65.69
Open / Close57.55 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 289.4M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 16K
Mkt Cap16.7B
P/E9.54
50d Avg. Price55.48
Div / Yield2/3.49%
Payout Ratio28.62
EPS0
Total Float-

Jardine Matheson Hldgs (OTC:JMHLY), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
31.3B
Trailing P/E
9.54
Forward P/E
9.72
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.5
Price / Book (mrq)
0.56
Price / EBITDA
2.7
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.69
Earnings Yield
10.48%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
102.89
Tangible Book value per share
95.56
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
33.1B
Total Assets
91.5B
Total Liabilities
33.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -