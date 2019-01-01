ñol

Japan Medical Dynamic
(OTCPK:JMDMF)
11.75
00
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.75 - 13.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 26.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap310M
P/E17.69
50d Avg. Price12.85
Div / Yield0.2/1.72%
Payout Ratio12.72
EPS24.25
Total Float-

Japan Medical Dynamic (OTC:JMDMF), Key Statistics

Japan Medical Dynamic (OTC: JMDMF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
322M
Trailing P/E
17.69
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.19
Price / Book (mrq)
1.99
Price / EBITDA
10.14
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.52
Earnings Yield
5.65%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.91
Tangible Book value per share
5.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6B
Total Assets
26.4B
Total Liabilities
6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.28
Gross Margin
68.29%
Net Margin
12.33%
EBIT Margin
17.17%
EBITDA Margin
23.29%
Operating Margin
18.23%