Jamco Corp is a Japan-based aircraft engine and engine parts company. Its business divisions include Aircraft Interiors Business, Aircraft Seat Business, Aircraft Components Business and Aircraft Maintenance Business. Aircraft Interiors Business mainly engages in the manufacturing and sales of products including galleys and lavatories for passenger aircraft. Aircraft Seat Business primarily engages in manufacturing and sales of products including passenger aircraft seats. Aircraft Components Business engages in manufacturing and sales primarily of heat exchangers, aircraft equipment. Aircraft Maintenance Business conducts operations such as maintenance and alteration of regional jets, medium and small-sized aircrafts and helicopters, as well as repairs of equipment for these aircrafts.