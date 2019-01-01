QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Maxpro Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxpro Capital (JMACW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxpro Capital (NASDAQ: JMACW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maxpro Capital's (JMACW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxpro Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Maxpro Capital (JMACW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxpro Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxpro Capital (JMACW)?

A

The stock price for Maxpro Capital (NASDAQ: JMACW) is $0.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:16:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maxpro Capital (JMACW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxpro Capital.

Q

When is Maxpro Capital (NASDAQ:JMACW) reporting earnings?

A

Maxpro Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxpro Capital (JMACW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxpro Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxpro Capital (JMACW) operate in?

A

Maxpro Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.