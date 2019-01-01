ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nuveen Mortgage & Inc
(NYSE:JLS)
17.27
0.02[0.12%]
Last update: 2:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.96 - 21.49
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding4M / 5.5M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 11.3K
Mkt Cap94.8M
P/E17.42
50d Avg. Price17.63
Div / Yield1/5.77%
Payout Ratio99.09
EPS-
Total Float4M

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nuveen Mortgage & Inc using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nuveen Mortgage & Inc Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS)?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc

Q
What were Nuveen Mortgage & Inc’s (NYSE:JLS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Mortgage & Inc

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.