Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
94.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
South Atlantic Gold Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties in the Americas. Its project includes the Big Kidd project which is located in the Nicola Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada. The company holds interests in the Pedra Branca project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

South Atlantic Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Atlantic Gold (OTCPK: JLRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Atlantic Gold's (JLRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Atlantic Gold.

Q

What is the target price for South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Atlantic Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF)?

A

The stock price for South Atlantic Gold (OTCPK: JLRRF) is $0.0577 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:50:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Atlantic Gold.

Q

When is South Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:JLRRF) reporting earnings?

A

South Atlantic Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Atlantic Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF) operate in?

A

South Atlantic Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.