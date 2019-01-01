QQQ
Jolimark Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the manufacture and sale of printers and other electronic products. The group sells products to end-users mainly through third-party distributors or corporate customers. It generates maximum revenue from the Printers business. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the PRC.

Jolimark Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jolimark Holdings (JLMKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jolimark Holdings (OTCPK: JLMKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jolimark Holdings's (JLMKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jolimark Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Jolimark Holdings (JLMKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jolimark Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Jolimark Holdings (JLMKF)?

A

The stock price for Jolimark Holdings (OTCPK: JLMKF) is $0.028 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:13:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jolimark Holdings (JLMKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jolimark Holdings.

Q

When is Jolimark Holdings (OTCPK:JLMKF) reporting earnings?

A

Jolimark Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jolimark Holdings (JLMKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jolimark Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Jolimark Holdings (JLMKF) operate in?

A

Jolimark Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.