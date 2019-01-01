QQQ
JLM Couture Inc designs, manufactures and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. It offers bridal gowns and bridesmaid's dresses. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, and Ti Adora; and bridesmaid collections comprise Alvina Valenta Bridesmaids, Jim Hjelm Occasions, and Noir by Lazaro. The company sells its products to specialty bridal shops located in the continental United States and Europe, as well as has one retail location in California. The group derives the majority of revenue from the sale of bridal wear and related accessories.

JLM Couture Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JLM Couture (JLMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JLM Couture (OTCPK: JLMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JLM Couture's (JLMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JLM Couture.

Q

What is the target price for JLM Couture (JLMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JLM Couture

Q

Current Stock Price for JLM Couture (JLMC)?

A

The stock price for JLM Couture (OTCPK: JLMC) is $2.65 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:12:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JLM Couture (JLMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JLM Couture.

Q

When is JLM Couture (OTCPK:JLMC) reporting earnings?

A

JLM Couture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JLM Couture (JLMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JLM Couture.

Q

What sector and industry does JLM Couture (JLMC) operate in?

A

JLM Couture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.