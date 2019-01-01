JLM Couture Inc designs, manufactures and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. It offers bridal gowns and bridesmaid's dresses. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, and Ti Adora; and bridesmaid collections comprise Alvina Valenta Bridesmaids, Jim Hjelm Occasions, and Noir by Lazaro. The company sells its products to specialty bridal shops located in the continental United States and Europe, as well as has one retail location in California. The group derives the majority of revenue from the sale of bridal wear and related accessories.