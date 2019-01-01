QQQ
Jakroo Inc is a customized sports apparel provider for individuals and groups. It manufactures endurance apparel for cycling, triathlon, running, and skiing. Its product offering includes jerseys, shorts, skinsuits, outerwear tops and bottoms, warm-up pants, and jacket of various designs and shapes as per the requirement. The firm's geographical segments are North America, China, and Europe. It generates a majority of its revenue from the North America segment.

Jakroo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jakroo (JKRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jakroo (OTCEM: JKRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jakroo's (JKRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jakroo.

Q

What is the target price for Jakroo (JKRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jakroo

Q

Current Stock Price for Jakroo (JKRO)?

A

The stock price for Jakroo (OTCEM: JKRO) is $0.01395 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 13:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jakroo (JKRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jakroo.

Q

When is Jakroo (OTCEM:JKRO) reporting earnings?

A

Jakroo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jakroo (JKRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jakroo.

Q

What sector and industry does Jakroo (JKRO) operate in?

A

Jakroo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.