Jakroo Inc is a customized sports apparel provider for individuals and groups. It manufactures endurance apparel for cycling, triathlon, running, and skiing. Its product offering includes jerseys, shorts, skinsuits, outerwear tops and bottoms, warm-up pants, and jacket of various designs and shapes as per the requirement. The firm's geographical segments are North America, China, and Europe. It generates a majority of its revenue from the North America segment.