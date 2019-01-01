Gamesys Group (OTC:JKPTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gamesys Group
Gamesys Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gamesys Group (OTCPK: JKPTF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting JKPTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gamesys Group (OTCPK: JKPTF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Gamesys Group downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gamesys Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gamesys Group was filed on April 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gamesys Group (JKPTF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Gamesys Group (JKPTF) is trading at is $0.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.