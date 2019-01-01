QQQ
Gamesys Group PLC is engaged in providing online gaming. It offers bingo, casino, and other games to its customers using Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera and John, Heart Bingo, Monopoly Casino, and other products. It offers operational, financial, marketing, player services, and support services in respect of the Jackpotjoy, Starspins and Botemania brands.

Gamesys Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gamesys Group (JKPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gamesys Group (OTC: JKPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gamesys Group's (JKPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gamesys Group.

Q

What is the target price for Gamesys Group (JKPTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gamesys Group (OTC: JKPTF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JKPTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gamesys Group (JKPTF)?

A

The stock price for Gamesys Group (OTC: JKPTF) is $24.85 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 17:57:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gamesys Group (JKPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gamesys Group.

Q

When is Gamesys Group (OTC:JKPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Gamesys Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gamesys Group (JKPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gamesys Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Gamesys Group (JKPTF) operate in?

A

Gamesys Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.