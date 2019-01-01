Just Kitchen Hldgs (OTC:JKHCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Just Kitchen Hldgs
No Data
Just Kitchen Hldgs Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF)?
There is no price target for Just Kitchen Hldgs
What is the most recent analyst rating for Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF)?
There is no analyst for Just Kitchen Hldgs
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Just Kitchen Hldgs
Is the Analyst Rating Just Kitchen Hldgs (JKHCF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Just Kitchen Hldgs
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.