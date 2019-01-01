QQQ
John Keells Holdings PLC is a Sri Lankan company. It has a diversified business, which includes food and beverage, transportation, tea and rubber plantations, tour operations, retail and financial services, and others. The company segments include Transportation, Consumer Foods, Retail, Leisure, Property, Financial Services, and Others. The retail segment focuses on organized retailing through a chain of supermarkets and distribution of printers, copiers, smartphones, and other office automation equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sri Lanka and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and Others Countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

John Keells Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Keells Holdings (JKELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Keells Holdings (OTCPK: JKELF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are John Keells Holdings's (JKELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Keells Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for John Keells Holdings (JKELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Keells Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for John Keells Holdings (JKELF)?

A

The stock price for John Keells Holdings (OTCPK: JKELF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Keells Holdings (JKELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Keells Holdings.

Q

When is John Keells Holdings (OTCPK:JKELF) reporting earnings?

A

John Keells Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Keells Holdings (JKELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Keells Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does John Keells Holdings (JKELF) operate in?

A

John Keells Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.