John Keells Holdings PLC is a Sri Lankan company. It has a diversified business, which includes food and beverage, transportation, tea and rubber plantations, tour operations, retail and financial services, and others. The company segments include Transportation, Consumer Foods, Retail, Leisure, Property, Financial Services, and Others. The retail segment focuses on organized retailing through a chain of supermarkets and distribution of printers, copiers, smartphones, and other office automation equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sri Lanka and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and Others Countries.