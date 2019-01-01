QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.63/0.85%
52 Wk
62.79 - 110.24
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
6.62
Open
-
P/E
7.65
EPS
16.8
Shares
86.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd engages in copper mining and dressing; smelting and processing; extraction, and processing of precious and scattered metal, and sulphuric chemistry. Its products include copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, and bismuth. It has two operating segments as follows: Copper related business and Gold related business out of which Copper related business segment accounts for a majority of revenue.

Jiangxi Copper Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jiangxi Copper Co (JIXAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jiangxi Copper Co (OTCPK: JIXAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jiangxi Copper Co's (JIXAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jiangxi Copper Co.

Q

What is the target price for Jiangxi Copper Co (JIXAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jiangxi Copper Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Jiangxi Copper Co (JIXAY)?

A

The stock price for Jiangxi Copper Co (OTCPK: JIXAY) is $73.905 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:35:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jiangxi Copper Co (JIXAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.83 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2012.

Q

When is Jiangxi Copper Co (OTCPK:JIXAY) reporting earnings?

A

Jiangxi Copper Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jiangxi Copper Co (JIXAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jiangxi Copper Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Jiangxi Copper Co (JIXAY) operate in?

A

Jiangxi Copper Co is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.