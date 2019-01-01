QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd is a Chinese cuisine restaurant brand manager and operator in China. The company manages and operates five self-developed and franchised distinctive brands, namely, Jiu Mao Jiu, Tai Er, Double Eggs, Cooking Spicy Kebab, and Uncle Chef. It generates key revenue from Jiu Mao Jiu and Tai Er brands.

Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (JIUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: JIUMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs's (JIUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (JIUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (JIUMF)?

A

The stock price for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: JIUMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (JIUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:JIUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (JIUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs (JIUMF) operate in?

A

Jiumaojiu Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.