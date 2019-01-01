Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd engages in copper mining and dressing; smelting and processing; extraction, and processing of precious and scattered metal, and sulphuric chemistry. Its products include copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, and bismuth. It has two operating segments as follows: Copper related business and Gold related business out of which Copper related business segment accounts for a majority of revenue.