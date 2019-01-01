Able Global Bhd formerly Johore Tin Bhd is principally engaged in the business of investment holding and the provision of management services. The group is organized into the three main reportable segments: Investment Holding; Tin Manufacturing; and Food and Beverage. Its Investment Holding is involved in the business of investment holding and provision of management services. Tin Manufacturing is involved in the manufacturing of various tins, cans, and other containers. Food and Beverage are involved in manufacturing and selling of milk and other related dairy products. It generates maximum revenue from Food and Beverage segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Malaysia and also has a presence in Africa, Central America, Europe, Malaysia, and Other Countries.