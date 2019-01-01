ñol

John Hancock Invts Trust
(NYSE:JHI)
14.6321
-0.0179[-0.12%]
Last update: 3:41PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.88 - 19.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 8.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 16.6K
Mkt Cap129.4M
P/E4.97
50d Avg. Price15.62
Div / Yield1.28/8.75%
Payout Ratio48.45
EPS0
Total Float8.8M

John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI), Key Statistics

John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
4.97
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.97
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.9
Price / Book (mrq)
0.8
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
20.14%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.59
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.36
Tangible Book value per share
18.36
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
88.9M
Total Assets
251.3M
Total Liabilities
88.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -